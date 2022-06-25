Deshhit: Why did Asaduddin Owaisi say that if I die..

In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government is implementing the selective law. One community is being targeted. My job is to keep fighting. When I die, people will say that I continued to speak.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

