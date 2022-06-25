NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why did Asaduddin Owaisi say that if I die..

In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government is implementing the selective law. One community is being targeted. My job is to keep fighting. When I die, people will say that I continued to speak.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government is implementing the selective law. One community is being targeted. My job is to keep fighting. When I die, people will say that I continued to speak.

All Videos

Ajenda India Ka : Will Eknath Shinde accept Uddhav Thackeray's challenge?
34:2
Ajenda India Ka : Will Eknath Shinde accept Uddhav Thackeray's challenge?
Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?
1H3:6
Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
25:1
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
4:40
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
0:57
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group

Trending Videos

34:2
Ajenda India Ka : Will Eknath Shinde accept Uddhav Thackeray's challenge?
1H3:6
Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?
25:1
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
4:40
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
0:57
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
zee sammelan 2022 live,zee sammelan live,zee news sammelan,zee news sammelan 2022 live,zee news sammelan live,sammelan 2022,sammelan 2022 zee news live,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi latest speech,Asaduddin Owaisi news,asaduddin owaisi live news,asaduddin owaisi interview,asaduddin owaisi interview zee news,asaduddin owaisi interview zee sammelan,zee sammelan owaisi,zee owaisi live,owaisi big statement on bjp leaders,asaduddin owaisi exclusive,AIMIM,Deshhit,