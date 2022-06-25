Deshhit: Why did Asaduddin Owaisi say that if I die..
In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government is implementing the selective law. One community is being targeted. My job is to keep fighting. When I die, people will say that I continued to speak.
In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government is implementing the selective law. One community is being targeted. My job is to keep fighting. When I die, people will say that I continued to speak.