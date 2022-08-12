NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why is Tejashwi Yadav furious over 'Jungle Raj'?

Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav told in an exclusive conversation with Zee News that he is in no hurry to become the Chief Minister. During this, he also made a scathing attack on the BJP. Watch 'Tevar' full interview of Tejashwi Yadav in Deshhit.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
