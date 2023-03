videoDetails

Deshhit: Zee news reporter asks questions to Karauli baba, gets threat in return

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:24 AM IST

Karauli Sarkar Baba and his bouncers have been accused of beating up a Noida doctor in Kanpur, UP. After which Zee News correspondent reached to ask questions to Baba. During this Baba told the journalist that he will run to kill you, will beat you.