Devil nobles of Delhi! After hitting a girl riding a scooty, the body was dragged for 13 KM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Delhi has once again been shaken by the death of a girl in Kanjhawala area. On the night of 31 December in the capital Delhi, a 20-year-old girl was returning home from marriage. During this, there was a tremendous collision between the girl's scooty and a car. After which the girl's clothes were seen torn. On seeing the girl naked, the 'Nirbhaya' incident was remembered. Watch this video to get to the bottom of the news.

