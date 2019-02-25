हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Devotees at Uttarakhand's Gopal Bisht temple offer sickle to deity

Devotees at Uttarakhand's Gopal Bisht temple offer sickle to deity. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 25, 2019, 15:58 PM IST

