Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha across the country today

Ganeshotsav festival started with Ganesh Chaturthi on 31st August 2022, which ends today on Anant Chaturdashi on 9th September 2022. On this day huge Ganpati idols are immersed in the river, pond. However, in view of environmental protection, Ganpati immersion is being done in homes as well.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

