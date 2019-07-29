Devotees offer prayers at Shiv shrines on second Monday of ‘Shravan’ month

Scores of devotees have gathered in Shiv temples across the state on the second Monday of the monsoon season. The view near Shiva temples looked vibrant as the devotees dressed in saffron wear queued up in long lines to pour water and offer prayers to the deity. The devotees walk miles barefooted to bring pure water from the rivers and pour on Lord Shiva. Security arrangements were beefed up at major Lord Shiva temples in the state including the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Dhabaleswar in Cuttack, Kapilash in Dhenkanal and Lokanath Temple in Puri on this occasion.