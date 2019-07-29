close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Devotees offer prayers at Shiv shrines on second Monday of ‘Shravan’ month

Scores of devotees have gathered in Shiv temples across the state on the second Monday of the monsoon season. The view near Shiva temples looked vibrant as the devotees dressed in saffron wear queued up in long lines to pour water and offer prayers to the deity. The devotees walk miles barefooted to bring pure water from the rivers and pour on Lord Shiva. Security arrangements were beefed up at major Lord Shiva temples in the state including the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Dhabaleswar in Cuttack, Kapilash in Dhenkanal and Lokanath Temple in Puri on this occasion.

Jul 29, 2019, 13:18 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent