Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Exclusive : What did Dhirendra Shastri say on the bulldozer?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar of Madhya Pradesh continues to be in headlines. For the last few days, he has come in controversies. Meanwhile, Zee News has an exclusive conversation with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. During this, he cited the constitution and said that it is the fundamental right of every person to propagate religion.