Dhirendra Shastri Case: Ram Bhadracharya Makes Big Statement,says, 'it Is Wrong To Question Saints'

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Rambhadracharya has given a big statement regarding Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri case. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Rambhadracharya said, 'It is wrong to question saints'