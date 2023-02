videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive: Dhirendra Shastri gave a befitting reply to the enemies of Sanatan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham told on the platform of Zee News that we should not let the Sanatan Dharma waver. Acharya Dhirendra Shastri further said that there is a difference between witchcraft and Siddhi.