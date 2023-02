videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri reached Prayagraj, devotees thronged the court of Baba Bageshwar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has reached Prayagraj in UP. Where he has bathed on the Triveni Sangam beach. There is a court of Baba Bageshwar Dham in Prayagraj. During this, a huge crowd of devotees has gathered.