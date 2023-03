videoDetails

Dimple Yadav targets Yogi government on loudspeaker controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Controversy has started once again over loudspeakers in UP. Attacking the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh, MP Dimple Yadav said that women cannot be protected by installation or removal of loudspeakers.