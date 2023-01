videoDetails

DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

China has adopted a new policy on Corona. Because of which the world is once again facing a threat like lockdown. Large hospitals in China are filled with patients beyond capacity. A UK report has claimed that 25 lakh people are getting infected with Corona every day in China. While 16,600 people are losing their lives everyday from Corona.