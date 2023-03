videoDetails

DNA: 6 policemen sentenced to jail in UP assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

The Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh was given the form of a court. Speaker Satish Mahana played the role of a judge in the court-turned assembly, who sentenced 6 policemen. Today the state assembly was given the form of a court regarding an incident that happened 19 years ago.