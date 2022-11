DNA: Aftab's 'fullproof plan' gets Decoded

Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Shraddha murder case Police remand of Aftab has been extended for four more days. This is the first time after the Delhi riots that the Delhi Police has formed the biggest team for this case. For this matter, the Delhi Police has formed a team of 200 people, which is engaged in the investigation for the last 100 hours.