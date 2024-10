videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Terror Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg

Sonam | Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

A major terror attack has taken place in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Militants opened fire on an army vehicle in the Nagin area of Gulmarg. Security forces have cordoned off the area as they respond to the attack. The attack occurred on the route leading to the Line of Control (LOC).