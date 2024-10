videoDetails

Rajneeti: Sharad Pawar’s Big Announcement for Maharashtra Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

Sharad Pawar has made a major announcement regarding the Maharashtra elections. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has released its candidate list. Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur, Jitendra Awhad from Mumbra, Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar, and Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed. Yogendra Pawar will run from Baramati, and Shashikant Shinde will be the candidate from Koregaon.