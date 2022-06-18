DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
Amidst the protests against the Agneepath scheme across the country, there is also a bitter truth that the people of our country are not ready for any new changes in the old system. Any country needs 'reform' to move forward.
Amidst the protests against the Agneepath scheme across the country, there is also a bitter truth that the people of our country are not ready for any new changes in the old system. Any country needs 'reform' to move forward.