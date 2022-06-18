DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms

Amidst the protests against the Agneepath scheme across the country, there is also a bitter truth that the people of our country are not ready for any new changes in the old system. Any country needs 'reform' to move forward.

Jun 18, 2022

