DNA analysis of a VVIP wedding during nationwide lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil tied married with Revathi, the grandniece of a Congress leader and former minister, in a big VIP wedding at farmhouse about 28 km from Bengaluru. The pictures and videos flooded on social media, clearly showed that neither social distancing nor any precaution were taken by the political bigwigs during the rituals. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day.

Apr 17, 2020, 23:46 PM IST

