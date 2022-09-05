NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident due to negligence rather than God's will. As per experts, Cyrus Mistry, who was sitting in the back seat in the Mercedes GLC 220d, one of the safest cars in the world, could have saved his life if he had put on a seat belt.

Sep 05, 2022
