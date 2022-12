DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Even though the Aam Aadmi Party managed to get majority in MCD. But it cannot be called a grand victory. AAP has shown the way out to the BJP, which has been in MCD for 15 years. The majority mark in the 250-seat MCD is 126, with the Aam Aadmi Party securing 134 seats. BJP has got 104 seats. Congress has been able to get only 9 seats, independent candidates have won 3 seats.