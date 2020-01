DNA Analysis of 'BrahMos-Sukhoi duo' deployed in South India

With the right to protect the skies and oceans, the Sukhoi-30 MKI today moved to its new home in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Multi-role Sukhoi 30-MKI fighter aircraft equipped with BrahMos missile, joining the newly revived 222 Tiger Shark Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF).