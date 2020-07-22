हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA analysis of change in Class 12 syllabus in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised a chapter in its Class 12 political science book, adding a portion on abrogation of Article 370 and removing the content on separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we tell you about the addition of Article 370 and the removal of content of separatist politics from Class 12 NCERT textbooks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jul 23, 2020, 00:54 AM IST

