Who will be next CM of Delhi after Kejriwal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the post of CM. Kejriwal will leave the post after two days. Along with announcing his resignation, he also declared himself as a candidate for the post of CM in the 2025 elections. But now the question arises that he remained in jail while being the Chief Minister but why did he announce his resignation after getting bail. Not only this, who can be the next CM of Delhi after Kejriwal. There is a round of speculation about this.

