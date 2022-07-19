DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
Every parent of the country should watch this news. In Alwar, Rajasthan, a 15-year-old boy committed suicide because his mother was unable to spend time with him. The boy's mother used to work as a teacher in a government school.
