Rajneeti: Devendra Fadnavis cabinet takes oath in Nagpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

Cabinet expansion took place in Maharashtra 21 days after the results.... A short while ago, 39 MLAs took oath as ministers in Nagpur.... in which 19 from BJP, 11 from Shiv Sena (Shinde) quota and 9 MLAs from NCP (Ajit faction) took oath.