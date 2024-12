videoDetails

Deshhit: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s remark on ‘Muslim majority’ triggers controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

A minister of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal has said that a time will come when Muslims will become the majority and they will make their own decisions. His statement is being linked to Sharia rules. BJP alleges that Mamata's minister wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.