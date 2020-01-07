DNA: Analysis of 'Death-Warrant' to Nirbhaya's murderers

The Supreme Court on December 18 last year rejected the review petition filed by Akshay Singh Thakur (one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case). A newly-constituted three-member bench headed by Justice Bhanumathi and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna heard the case. With the rejection of Akshay's review petition, the path for the hanging of all the four convicts in the heinous crime got clear. Today, petition of Nirbhaya's mother get heard in Patiala House Court, Delhi. Finally, justice has been made to Nirbhaya and her mother's struggle.