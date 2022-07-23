DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession

Know through this report that in our democracy, public representatives get facilities free of cost but the public has to pay a price for everything. This is also because recently the Indian Railways has decided to discontinue the concession given to the elderly and sportspersons.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

