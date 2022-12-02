NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention

|Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
Punjab's famous singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight. Goldie Brar is present in Canada, 10,400 km away from Punjab. Now FBI has questioned Goldie Brar in this case. He was taken into custody on 20 November. According to sources, he is involved in the business of drugs. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the California Police has contacted us and soon Goldie Brar will be brought to India and he will be given the harshest punishment.

