DNA analysis of high spread of COVID-19 in Delhi

Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike in cases with 1877 new patients and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. “Over 1877 more COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 34687, including 20871 active cases, 12731 recovered/discharged/migrated and 1085 deaths,” Delhi Health Department said in a statement. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day.

Jun 12, 2020, 00:12 AM IST

