हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA analysis of how Delhi and Mumbai is failing to fight COVID-19

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level advisory committee of experts to suggest effective measures to deal with rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. The decision to set up the panel came days after Delhi Health Department projected a steep surge in COVID-19 cases and predicted that they could breach the 1,00,000-mark this month-end and touch 5 lakh by July-end. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day.

Jun 12, 2020, 23:26 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

DNA analysis of India's changing relations with Nepal