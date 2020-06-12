DNA analysis of how Delhi and Mumbai is failing to fight COVID-19

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level advisory committee of experts to suggest effective measures to deal with rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. The decision to set up the panel came days after Delhi Health Department projected a steep surge in COVID-19 cases and predicted that they could breach the 1,00,000-mark this month-end and touch 5 lakh by July-end. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day.