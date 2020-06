DNA analysis of name change of places by Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu government decided to give its localities a phonetic makeover, and changed the English spellings of the names of localities to match the way they are pronounced. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse the name change of places by Tamil Nadu government.