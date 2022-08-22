DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth

A video from Bihar's capital Patna remained in the headlines for the whole day. This video was of the domination of ADM of Patna. In Patna, students were protesting for the conduct of TET exam. Meanwhile, ADM K.K. Singh got so angry that he threw the student on the ground and hurled sticks at him. The student had the tricolor in his hand, which the policeman snatched from him and the merciless beating by ADM was caught on camera.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

