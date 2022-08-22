NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth

A video from Bihar's capital Patna remained in the headlines for the whole day. This video was of the domination of ADM of Patna. In Patna, students were protesting for the conduct of TET exam. Meanwhile, ADM K.K. Singh got so angry that he threw the student on the ground and hurled sticks at him. The student had the tricolor in his hand, which the policeman snatched from him and the merciless beating by ADM was caught on camera.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
A video from Bihar's capital Patna remained in the headlines for the whole day. This video was of the domination of ADM of Patna. In Patna, students were protesting for the conduct of TET exam. Meanwhile, ADM K.K. Singh got so angry that he threw the student on the ground and hurled sticks at him. The student had the tricolor in his hand, which the policeman snatched from him and the merciless beating by ADM was caught on camera.

All Videos

DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
6:55
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Deshhit: ISIS conspiracy to attack BJP leaders in India failed
23:52
Deshhit: ISIS conspiracy to attack BJP leaders in India failed
Deshhit: Drone that killed Zawahiri to be part of Indian forces soon
3:9
Deshhit: Drone that killed Zawahiri to be part of Indian forces soon
Deshhit: Anti-Terrorist Act against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
7:19
Deshhit: Anti-Terrorist Act against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Emerging Chhattisgarh: Identity possible in politics in 60 years- CM Bhupesh Baghel
13:35
Emerging Chhattisgarh: Identity possible in politics in 60 years- CM Bhupesh Baghel

Trending Videos

6:55
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
23:52
Deshhit: ISIS conspiracy to attack BJP leaders in India failed
3:9
Deshhit: Drone that killed Zawahiri to be part of Indian forces soon
7:19
Deshhit: Anti-Terrorist Act against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
13:35
Emerging Chhattisgarh: Identity possible in politics in 60 years- CM Bhupesh Baghel
DNA Video,bihar student protest,bihar student viral video,bihar adm viral video,bihar students protest,Bihar,students protest,student protest,bihar Tet students protest,patna student protest,TET papaer demand student protest,student portest in bihar,Bihar protests,bihar student pitai viral video,bhira main student ki pitai ka video,bihar protest news,Patna TET Exam Demand Protest,bihar student protest exam demand,patna adm viral video,patna adm kk singh,