DNA analysis of people who are misleading on India-China tensions

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley near Ladakh on Monday during the clashes. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse people who are misleading on India-China tensions.