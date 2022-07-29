DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders

Today in DNA, we will explain to you this complete economics of gas cylinder in simple words. In March 2014, when the UPA government was in power, at that time the price of a cylinder without LPG was Rs 1241, while as of today, the price of a cylinder without subsidy is Rs 1053. Again the question is that when the non-subsidised cylinder is cheaper by Rs 188 in comparison to 2014, then from where does the question of price hike comes.

Jul 29, 2022

