DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:58 AM IST

The total border of India-Pakistan is about 3300 kilometers long. Pakistan shares its border with four states of India. Snowfall is going to start in Jammu and Kashmir in a few days. In such a situation, taking advantage of the winter, terrorists start trying to infiltrate India through PoK. Such Indian soldiers increase their vigilance manifold in winter.