videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of the free hand of violence in Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Khalistani fundamentalists in Australia openly challenged the governments of both India and Australia by vandalizing temples. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is currently on his India tour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of vandalism in temples in Australia in front of the Australian PM.