DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day foreign tour, and he reached Mongolia at the beginning of the tour. During this, he met President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and also reviewed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries. The President of Mongolia gifted a horse of Mongolian breed to Rajnath Singh. The Defence Minister has named this horse Tejas.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
