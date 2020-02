DNA: Analysis of 'will power' to counter terrorism

The unforgettable, dastardly and blood-curdling attack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama completes one year on February 14, 2020. The whole of India can't forget the pain of 40 Indian soldiers' family. This segment of DNA is dedicated to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers who laid their life for the nation. The nation won't forget Pulwama. In today's episode of DNA, we will analyse the 'will power' to counter-terrorism.