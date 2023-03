videoDetails

DNA: Analysis on wastage of water

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

In many countries of Europe including Spain, Germany, there is severe drought at this time. It is also being said that Europe is heading towards its worst drought in 500 years. Many states of America are also in the grip of severe drought at this time. Leave the imagination of life without water, even the earth cannot be imagined.