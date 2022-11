DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge made such a statement on PM Modi just before voting in Gujarat, which is going to create another problem for the Congress in Gujarat. During an election rally in Gujarat, Kharge took a jibe at PM Modi for seeking votes on his face and asked, "Do you have 100 heads like Ravana?" But the thing to be noted here is that Ravana did not have 100 heads but 10 heads.