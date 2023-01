videoDetails

DNA: Are the eyes of Taliban men that bad?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

In Afghanistan, the Taliban had ordered the beheading of the mannequins standing in the shops. After which now he has given a new order, withdrawing this order. It has been ordered to cover the mouths of colorfully dressed mannequins in the shops.