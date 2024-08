videoDetails

DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Many rivers are in spate during the rainy season. Floods and rains have further increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, army soldiers had constructed two temporary bridges in Sonprayag. But due to heavy rain this bridge got washed away.