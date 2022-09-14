NewsVideos

DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?

In the order issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of the Ministry of Environment, it was said that from July 1, 2022, 19 types of single-use plastic products will be banned in the whole country. But today, even after two and a half months, this order has remained confined to paper only. Despite the ban, these single-use plastic products are still being used fiercely.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
