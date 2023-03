videoDetails

DNA: BBC's 'impartial journalism' exposed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

BBC took its sports anchor Gary Lineker off air. After which, for the first time, BBC's famous football show 'Match of the Day' was telecast without anchor and expert. This happened because anchor Gary Lineker criticized the policy of the British government.