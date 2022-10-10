DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Watch in DNA today about such a fine conspiracy against the country whose first phase was going on. According to security agencies, some people in this phase were doing illegal constructions by occupying such lands, which could, strategically, become a major threat to India's internal security. Gujarat's Bet Dwarka was falling prey to one such conspiracy. Who was building this hideout, why was it being built, and what was the purpose of illegal construction? Ground report on this in DNA.