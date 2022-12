DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy

Dec 01, 2022

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claims that the mafia rule is over. Today we will show them the mafia war that took place near Patna, the capital of Bihar. The dangerous triangle formed between Patna, Ara and Chhapra is called 'Sand Mafia Triangle'. Only those who do illegal sand mining can enter this triangle. Today in DNA, watch the 'bloody war' of Bihar!