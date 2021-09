DNA: Bluetooth equipped slippers used for cheating in REET Exam

In the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. REET Exam, a gang helping students in cheating via Bluetooth-equipped slippers is exposed. Rajasthan Police confiscated Bluetooth devices hidden in the slippers of several REET candidates. During police interrogation, the accused told the cost of one slipper to be Rs 6 lakh.