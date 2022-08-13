DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK

There is a whole bunch of fans of Pakistan in our country who start showering love on Pakistan in the name of anti-Modi. One such leader is KT Jaleel who is the MLA of CPI party of Kerala. He has described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as Azad Kashmir.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

